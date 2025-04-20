'Entire Political Hypocrisy': Cong slams BJP after it distances itself from MPs' criticism of SC

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday described the BJP disassociating itself from the criticism of the Supreme Court by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma as "damage control" and asserted that the minimum action against them should be their expulsion from the party.

The opposition party also asked why no action had been taken against the two MPs and why no showcause notices were issued to them.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the distancing of the "outgoing BJP president" from the "atrocious remarks" made by two MPs on the chief justice of India (CJI) carried little meaning.

"These MPs are repeat offenders when it comes to hate speech and are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions, and individuals. The outgoing BJP president's clarification is nothing but damage control," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"It will fool nobody. This is Entire Political Science reflecting itself as Entire Political Hypocrisy," he said.

But the "outgoing BJP president" is totally silent on equally unacceptable remarks on the judiciary that are continually made by one of its very distinguished appointees to a high constitutional position, Ramesh said and asked what he had to say about those remarks and if the BJP subscribed to them.

The former Union minister further asked, "If the continued silence of the prime minister on these repeated attacks on the Indian Constitution is not tacitly supportive of them, why has no action been taken against these two MPs? Has Nadda ji issued show cause notices to these two MPs?"

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik tagged Ramesh's remarks on X and said the minimum action called for against the BJP MPs who made the "most atrocious comments" against the CJI and the Supreme Court was expelling them from the party.

"But will the BJP's outgoing president go beyond merely warning the MPs? We know that no action will be taken," Wasnik said.

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on X, "I have my doubt regarding the statement of BJP President Shri J P Nadda ji. The BJP ecosystem especially those who are close to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are hell bent on tarnishing the position of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India."

They are unhappy with the direction of the Court in recent decisions related to Tamil Nadu and Waqf Amendment Act, he claimed.

"The RSS-BJP want to turn India into North Korea-Iraq," Gogoi alleged.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also slammed the BJP over the remarks of its two MPs.

"Nothing will happen by just distancing from the statement. What Nishikant Dubey said, is a direct attack on the Constitution. This has not happened for the first time. You would have also seen the comment of the Vice President.

"These statements would not have come without the silent nod of PM Modi. These are happening on his instructions, if it is not happening, then they should act, whether a showcause notice was issued? If it was, they should make it public. We understand what is happening," Khera told PTI Videos.

The BJP on Saturday disassociated itself from Dubey and Sharma's criticism of the Supreme Court, with party president Nadda calling the comments their personal views.

Nadda also affirmed the ruling party's respect for the judiciary as an inseparable part of democracy.

"The BJP has nothing to do with the comments of MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the chief justice. This is their personal comments but the BJP neither agrees with them nor does it ever support such remarks. The BJP absolutely rejects them," Nadda had said in a post on X.

He said he had directed both the leaders and other members of the party not to make such comments.

Earlier on Saturday, Dubey -- one of the more vocal BJP members in the Lok Sabha -- launched a broadside against the Supreme Court, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be shut if the apex court had to make the laws.

He also took a swipe at CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

Dubey had also alleged that CJI Khanna was responsible for "civil wars" in the country.

Sharma, a former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was also critical of the Supreme Court, saying no one could direct Parliament or the president.