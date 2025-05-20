‘Entire nation in shame’: SC raps MP Min for Col Qureshi remark, orders SIT probe

NEW DELHI: While rejecting Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah’s apology over his derogatory and communal remarks for a woman Army officer, the Supreme Court ordered that a new three-member team of IPS officers would now probe the case against him.

The court rebuked the minister again for his “crass comments,” with Justice Surya Kant asserting he did not offer a sincere apology. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, which rejected his apology, left to the minister to “redeem himself” for his utterances saying his apology was only an attempt to wriggle out of the legal consequences.

“What is that apology? What kind of apology have you tendered? There is some meaning of apology. Sometimes people use docile language only to wriggle out of proceedings, and sometimes they shed crocodile tears. What kind of apology is yours? You want to give the impression that the court had asked you to apologise. What prevented you from making a sincere apology for your crass comments till now?” said Justice Surya Kant.

The judge said the minister should have been sensible since it was an “emotive issue” for the armed forces.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising three IPS officers, should be formed by Tuesday morning to investigate the case against the minister, the court said, adding that it must have a woman officer and submit its report by May 28.

“The entire nation was in shame due to the comments... We saw your videos, you were on the verge of using very filthy language but somehow better sense prevailed or you did not find suitable words. You should be shameful. Entire country is proud of our Army and you made this statement,” Justice Kant said.

Senior advocates Maninder Singh and Vibha Datta Makhija, representing the minister, submitted that he had genuinely expressed his regret and was willing to do so again.

“What is that apology? Where is that apology tendered by you? Should we show you the video what kind of apology was tendered... There is some meaning of the word ‘apology’.

The bench said the minister has “ruthlessly hurt” the sentiment of people and added, “The kind of crass comments you made, completely thoughtlessly. You made the statement on May 12 and today is May 19. So, what prevented you from making a sincere attempt. We don’t require this apology...”

The bench did not allow senior advocates Indira Jaising and Vivek Tankha to make any submission on behalf of the intervenors, saying the court does not want to politicise the matter.

The top court said “the petitioner will join and fully cooperate in the investigation, subject thereto as of now his arrest shall remain stayed”.

The bench pointed out to counsel for the state government that the people are also expecting that action of the state will be fair.

During the hearing of the plea, filed by the minister against the High Court order directing an FIR against him for his remarks, the bench further said he was a public figure and seasoned politician and therefore his words should have carried some weight.

Asserting that action should have been taken against the minister, the court issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government. “We would like to have a close watch. It’s a litmus test for you,” the court told the government.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was distributed widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court rebuked Shah for passing “scurrilous” remarks and using “language of the gutters” against Col Qureshi, and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, the MP minister has expressed regret and said that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

Though he did not name anyone, his remarks were seen as being directed towards Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who was one of the faces of the armed forces during the Op Sindoor briefings. This had sparked a massive political storm, drawing criticism from the Opposition parties, military veterans, and even some BJP members.