'Ensure safety of Rahul Gandhi': Congress Writes To Home Ministry, Refers To Bharat Jodo Yatra

The central leadership of Congress party wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry on December 28, in its letter the party appealed for more safety for party leader Rahul Gandhi, under whose leadership the Bharat Jodo Yatra is taking place across the country. Bringing up claims of security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah "to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining Bharat Jodo Yatra."

In the recent past, the Centre had advised Rahul Gandhi to either postpone the Yatra or follow all the necessary Covid protocols in the backdrop of Covid surge in China. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asking them to make sure that proper Covid guidelines are being followed in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on Decmber 24, to an over whelming welcome by his party supporters. The yatra entered Delhi from the Faribadab side in Haryana.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, and Randeep Surjewala were also part of the foot march.

On entering Delhi, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the yatra's real purpose is to showcase "real Hindustan" where people help each other. Addressing a rally at the Delhi border on the morning of December 24, Rahul Gandhi claimed, "There is no nafrat in this yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP's and RSS's hatred-filled Hindustan. We want to show them the real Hindustan. The RSS showed its way of hatred and violence, now we want to show the country another way."

The Congress leader also thanked the "lakhs of people" who showered love and support to the rally. Rahul Gandhi was also heard saying that "every Indian, of any caste or gender, should open a mohabbat ki dukaan' in their nafrat ki bazaar." The former Congress chief added that "BJP's policies are meant to spread fear and convert it into hatred."



