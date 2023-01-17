Ensure foolproof arrangements for G20 meetings in Punjab: CM Mann to officials

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for meetings of the G20 summit slated to take place in Amritsar in March and June.

Chairing a meeting here to review the arrangements of the mega event, the chief minister said no stone should be left unturned for making it a huge success, an official release said.

He said it was a matter of pride for the state to have got a once in a lifetime opportunity to hold such a big event.

Mann expressed hope that the state government will set a new benchmark by successfully hosting the two sessions of the G20 summit in Punjab.

It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the state has got two sessions of G20, first on March 15, 16 and 17 on education and then on June 22-23 on labour, he said.

Punjab is renowned all over the world for its warm hospitality, the chief minister said.

He asked the officials to ensure that elaborate arrangements are put in place for welcoming the guests from participating nations during these events.

These sessions will be held at the sacred land of Amritsar where lakhs of devotees daily pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh and others, he said.

This summit will promote Punjab as a most preferred destination for business at the international level and it will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses, Mann said.

This is a golden opportunity when Punjab can be presented as a land of opportunities and by bringing maximum investment, which create new employment opportunities for the youth, the chief minister said.