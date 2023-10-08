Ensure all disaster-hit families get free LPG cylinder, ration: HP CM to officials

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked officials of the state's Civil Supplies Corporation to ensure that all disaster-hit families are provded with free ration and LPG cylinders, the government said on Sunday.



Chairing the 173rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited here on Saturday evening, Sukhu said eligible beneficiaries have already started receiving the benefits under the scheme that was launched on September 16, a statement issued here said.

The affected families were provided free ration, an LPG cylinder and its accessories such as a pressure regulator, hot plate and Suraksha pipe, the statement said.

The scheme will run till March 31, 2024, it added.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies department to monitor the effective implementation of the scheme ensuring that the disaster-affected people get their due benefits.

Sukhu said that the State Civil Supplies Corporation generated a revenue of Rs 1,955 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year and its net profit stood at Rs 87 lakh, the release said.

He directed officials to make the corporation a fully digitalised, commercial and professional entity.

He further said that for procuring fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, the corporation should sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the leading companies so that consumers get quality at the cheapest rates.

Sukhu also asked the officials to open 52 new fair-price medical shops in various government health institutions across the state to facilitate patients by offering them medicines and other surgical equipment at reasonable rates, the statement said.