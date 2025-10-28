‘Energy trade constricted, rules applied selectively’: Jaishankar’s veiled dig at US after meeting Rubio

New Delhi: India on Monday voiced strong concern over what it called an increasingly “constricted” global energy trade and the selective application of trade norms, even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address friction in bilateral ties over punitive tariffs and oil imports from Russia.

Speaking at the 20th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Kuala Lumpur, Jaishankar said the reliability of global supply chains and access to markets had become uncertain amid growing geopolitical and economic competition. “Energy trade is increasingly constricted, with resulting market distortions. Principles are applied selectively and what is preached is not necessarily practised,” he said.

The comments came amid a downturn in India–US relations following Washington’s decision under President Donald Trump to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods and an additional 25 per cent levy linked to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian crude. India has called the move “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

After his address, Jaishankar met Rubio on the sidelines of the summit for the first high-level talks since the tariffs were imposed. “Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues,” he said in a post on social media.

Officials said the meeting covered trade, energy, and regional issues, but there was no indication of progress on Washington’s tariff rollback. India maintains that its oil sourcing decisions are guided by national interests and consumer needs. “India’s energy purchases are broad-based and diversified,” the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier this month, adding that New Delhi’s policy is aimed at ensuring “stable prices and secured supplies.”

President Trump recently claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil, a statement India has denied. The United States last week sanctioned two Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, in a move expected to discourage Indian refiners from procuring Russian crude.

Rubio said India had already expressed interest in diversifying its oil portfolio. “If they diversified their portfolio, the more they buy it from us, the more they’ll buy it from someone else,” he said, adding that he would not “prejudge or negotiate trade deals.”

At the East Asia Summit, Jaishankar said uneven trade practices and supply disruptions were eroding confidence in global systems. “There are growing concerns about the reliability of supply chains and access to markets. Technology advancement has become very competitive; the quest for natural resources even more so,” he said.

The minister also warned that ongoing global conflicts were deepening disruptions in food and energy security. “We are witnessing conflicts that have significant repercussions, near and far. Deep human suffering apart, they undermine food security, threaten energy flows and disrupt trade,” he said.

India, he added, supports peace efforts in Gaza and an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. On terrorism, Jaishankar said the world must adopt a policy of “zero tolerance”. “Our right of defence against terrorism can never be compromised,” he asserted.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to the East Asia Summit and ASEAN, Jaishankar said New Delhi’s engagement will focus on maritime security and sustainable development. “Our commitment to furthering maritime cooperation remains strong, in line with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the 1982 UNCLOS,” he said.

He announced that 2026 will be marked as the ASEAN–India Year of Maritime Cooperation and proposed hosting an EAS Maritime Heritage Festival at the ancient port of Lothal in Gujarat, along with the seventh EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation.

The EAS includes the 10 ASEAN members along with India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Russia. Jaishankar said India “values the EAS’ contribution to peace, progress and prosperity.”

Jaishankar also highlighted regional projects that reflect India’s focus on connectivity and resilience. He cited progress on the India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway and recalled India’s role as a “first responder” after the March earthquake in Myanmar. He also raised concern over cyber scam centres in the region that have trapped Indian nationals, urging coordinated regional action.

India’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific, he said, was driven by the goals of regional stability, fair trade, and transparent cooperation. “Multipolarity is not just here to stay but to grow. All these warrant serious global conversations,” he said, noting that future cooperation must be guided by “technology, competitiveness, and connectivity.”

Energy cooperation was a key focus of the Kuala Lumpur summit, with participants discussing ways to secure affordable energy while advancing decarbonisation goals. Southeast Asia’s energy demand is expected to surge sharply in the next decade, driven by industrialisation and rising consumption.

Despite growth in renewables, the region remains dependent on fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas. Several cross-border projects — including the Laos–Thailand–Malaysia–Singapore Power Integration Project — are expanding regional energy links, allowing Singapore to import hydropower from Laos. Similar electricity trade exists between Laos and its neighbours and between Malaysia and Indonesia.

However, experts at the summit noted that fragmented infrastructure, uneven grid development, and differing market regulations continue to hinder regional integration. Leaders agreed that the EAS, with its broad membership, can help harmonise standards and promote investments in smart grids and storage technologies.

India used the summit to underline its role as a stabilising and constructive actor in the Indo-Pacific. By raising issues of energy security, trade equity, and maritime cooperation, New Delhi sought to position itself as a key voice for fair and inclusive globalisation.

Jaishankar’s dual engagement — his firm message at the summit and talks with the US Secretary of State — highlighted India’s balancing act: defending its right to independent energy choices while keeping channels open for cooperation with Washington.

“Change has a life of its own,” Jaishankar told the summit, adding that nations must “adjust to new realities, forge fresh understandings and devise resilient solutions.”

The Kuala Lumpur summit ended with broad agreement that the East Asia Summit should remain the primary forum for addressing security and economic challenges in the region.