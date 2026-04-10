Energy security in focus as India activates Gulf diplomacy

New Delhi: Amid the conflict in West Asia, which has come to a brief pause following a temporary ceasefire declared recently, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the United Arab Emirates from April 11 to 12 to review bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Thursday.



Another minister from Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Hardeep Singh Puri, who holds the portfolio of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has already embarked on his visit to Qatar on Thursday to strengthen India’s existing energy alliances. His meetings are likely to focus on securing stable energy sources, negotiating long-term contracts, and boosting cooperation in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) domain, which remains an integral part of India’s energy mix.

According to officials, from a diplomatic standpoint, Jaishankar’s visit to the UAE is expected to provide a boost to the strong India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Discussions are likely to take place across several areas of engagement between the two nations, ranging from energy security to investment flows and the well-being of the substantial Indian community in the Gulf country.

“The government is coordinating very closely with all ministries in view of growing uncertainties in West Asia to ensure a steady supply of fuel, drug production, and the safety of Indian citizens in the region,” officials said during an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital. Officials from key ministries, including Petroleum and Natural Gas, External Affairs, and Chemicals and Fertilisers, outlined a comprehensive response strategy to mitigate the impact of disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz during the briefing at the National Media Centre.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal further said that continuous efforts are being made by the ministry to assist Indian citizens living in the region. In Tehran, the Indian Embassy has helped evacuate 2,170 Indians from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan. Across West Asia, Indian missions have remained operational throughout the day to assist citizens.

Officials also stated that although there are disruptions in international supply chains, mainly due to shortages of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and essential solvents, there has been no significant price hike for drugs in India. It was noted during the briefing that collective measures, such as reducing customs duties to nil on 40 types of petrochemical products, have helped stabilise the pharmaceutical industry.

Further, officials highlighted that key raw materials like propylene, ammonia, and methanol continue to be available due to domestic production and coordination with government-owned companies. Propylene, an important input used in manufacturing medicines such as ibuprofen, is supplied by refineries managed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, while methanol is sourced with support from Assam Petrochemicals and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals.

Addressing the press, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, responded to concerns over fuel availability, assuring that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. She said domestic LPG deliveries remain stable, with over 51.5 lakh cylinders delivered on April 8 alone, adding that Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based distribution has risen to around 92 per cent, helping curb diversion.

She further noted that a key indicator of supply resilience was that over 1.06 lakh 5 kg free trade LPG cylinders were sold on April 8, exceeding the average daily sales in February, which stood at 77,000. More than 18,000 people have also voluntarily given up their LPG connections for piped natural gas (PNG).

Sharma added that to manage demand and ensure equitable distribution, the government has taken several steps, including extending the interval between LPG bookings and prioritising supply to essential sectors such as hospitals and schools. State governments have also been authorised to act against hoarding or black marketing under the Essential Commodities Act.

On the energy front, she confirmed that all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories. Retail fuel prices have been kept stable despite rising global crude rates, aided by a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Additional kerosene allocations and increased coal supplies are also being used to ease pressure on LPG demand.

On maritime activity, officials said operations have not been affected, with Indian vessels continuing to traverse the Gulf region successfully. The ship Green Asha, carrying liquefied petroleum gas, passed through the Strait of Hormuz and reached Jawaharlal Nehru Port without incident, demonstrating the effectiveness of the surveillance mechanisms put in place by the government.

Officials added that despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, India’s combined approach of diplomacy, logistics management, and coordinated policy measures has helped maintain stability.