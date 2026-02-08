End of Thackeray-era; BJP’s Ritu Tawde set to become Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai: BJP’s Ritu Tawde is all set to become the Mayor of Mumbai and the party’s first in four decades after Shiv Sena (UBT) decided against fielding a challenger, making the contest unopposed and ending the Thackeray family’s 25-year dominance over the richest civic body.

Though largely ceremonial, the Mayor’s post carries enormous political and symbolic significance in Mumbai’s identity-driven politics. Tawde’s elevation marks the BJP’s return to the post after 44 years, the last being Prabhakar Pai in 1982–83.

On the final day of filing nominations, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a BJP ally in the ruling Mahayuti, named Sanjay Ghadi as its candidate for deputy mayor. The party announced that the deputy mayor’s term would be split, allowing four or more corporators to serve during the tenure.

Tawde’s elevation means the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will not be able to occupy the mayor’s post after 25 years. The undivided party controlled the BMC from 1997 to 2022.

The Mumbai mayoral election is scheduled for February 11, which is the last day to withdraw the nominations.

Tawde and Ghadi filed their nominations at the municipal secretary’s office in the presence of Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BJP’s Mumbai unit chief Ameet Satam, former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale, and other leaders of Mahayuti.

A senior BMC official said that they have received just one nomination from BJP’s Tawde for the mayor’s post and another from Ghadi for the deputy mayor’s post before the 6 PM deadline for filing nominations.

Although opposition parties have not filed nominations, the Mayoral election process will be completed as per procedure on February 11.

According to a draw of lots by the Urban Development Department, the Mumbai mayor’s post became reserved for a woman candidate from the open category.