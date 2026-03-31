End of armed Naxalism in Chhattisgarh; Bastar development now priority: Deputy CM Sharma

Raipur: With armed Naxalism “completely eliminated” in Chhattisgarh by the March 31 deadline, the state government is now firmly focused on Bastar’s development by preserving tribal culture and creating economic opportunities for youth, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said.

The region's economy would be strengthened through minor forest produce and women-led self-help groups, Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said in an interview with PTI on Monday evening.

Armed Naxals in the state have been "completely eliminated", with a handful of remaining cadres expected to surrender soon, he stated.

Sharma said development remains the biggest challenge in Bastar, once considered a Naxal stronghold, with a focus on protecting the environment, preserving tribal culture, and creating economic opportunities for youth.

Asked about Bastar's development roadmap, he said there is no fixed blueprint yet, but conceptually, the focus is clear.

"Development is a continuous process, whether in Bastar or Surguja. There is no direct link between lack of development and taking up arms," the deputy CM said.

Queried about promises for Bastar, especially in comparison to the state's tribal-dominated Surguja region, which got rid of the Naxal menace over a decade ago but still faces development challenges, he said there is no place in the world where development is ever complete.

"Tell me any place, in London or the United States, where there is no scope for further development. Development is a continuous process...it will keep happening, whether in Bastar or Surguja," he stated.

Sharma also stressed that the lack of development and insurgency should not be linked.

"We need to understand that development takes time. The absence of development does not mean people will take up arms again. Development and picking up guns are two entirely different things. Socio-economic problems do not inspire people to take up arms...there is no correlation between the two," he said.

Sharma said sustained efforts would be required to transform Bastar.

"We will have to work very hard and do a lot more for Bastar's development," he maintained.

"I firmly believe that the youth of Bastar possess such immense talent that it would come as no surprise if someone from Bastar were to bring home a medal in the 2036 Olympic Games," he said.

Furthermore, the women of Bastar, "our mothers and sisters", are destined to become the true pillars of the region's economy in the future, Sharma highlighted.

"I have absolute confidence that, through the medium of self-help groups, these women will successfully establish major enterprises in the region. As we continue our efforts, Bastar will be seen racing ahead on the path of development, and its youth will be seen making their mark on the global stage," he said.

In the future, Bastar's economy will be built upon the foundation of its minor forest produce, and this process is already underway, the deputy CM noted.

As Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated in the legislative assembly, there is absolutely no substance to the rumours and misconceptions currently being circulated about increasing mining activities and similar issues in Bastar, Sharma asserted.

The CM clarified that no such agenda exists and the government harbours no such plans, he added.