End of a spin saga: R Ashwin quits int’l cricket

New Delhi: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stunned the cricketing world on Wednesday by announcing his retirement from international cricket in the middle of the ongoing Test series against Australia. The 38-year-old, who holds the distinction of being India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, chose an unconventional moment to bring the curtain down on a stellar career that has spanned over 14 years. His decision, delivered at a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma after the drawn third Test in Adelaide, has left fans and pundits alike reflecting on the legacy of one of cricket’s most innovative and impactful players.

Ashwin’s statistics speak volumes about his contribution to Indian cricket. He retires with 537 wickets in 106 Test matches, a tally second only to the legendary Anil Kumble, who claimed 619 scalps. In limited-overs cricket, Ashwin was an integral part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, finishing his ODI career with 156 wickets in 113 matches. In T20Is, he claimed 72 wickets in 65 games. However, for Ashwin, numbers have never been the sole yardstick for success. His journey has been defined by his ability to innovate, adapt, and push the boundaries of what an off-spinner can achieve in modern cricket.

At the press conference, Ashwin declined to take questions, explaining that he wanted to avoid being overwhelmed by emotion. “Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer in all formats,” he said. “I do feel there’s a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to showcase that in club cricket.” He confirmed his plans to return to the IPL next year, where he will once again don the Chennai Super Kings jersey. Rohit Sharma revealed that Ashwin had been contemplating retirement since the series began and had initially discussed the decision during the opening Test in Perth.

“He felt that if he wasn’t needed in the series, it was better for him to say goodbye to the game,” Rohit said. “I convinced him to stay for the Adelaide Test, and I’m glad he did.”

Ashwin’s decision was reportedly influenced by his limited involvement in the ongoing series. He played just one Test—the day-night match in Adelaide—where he picked up a solitary wicket. His exclusion from the playing XI in other matches and the emergence of younger spinners like Washington Sundar seemed to have prompted him to reevaluate his place in the team. In a farewell address to his teammates, Ashwin reflected on his journey, calling it an emotional moment.

“...trust me guys, everybody’s time comes, and today was to leave my time (sic),” he told the team in a heartfelt speech.

“The cricketer in me, the Indian cricketer, might have come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never cease to exist,” he said. A video released by the BCCI captured Ashwin in conversation with Virat Kohli in the dressing room, the two sharing an emotional embrace that quickly went viral on social media.

Ashwin’s career was characterised by his willingness to innovate and adapt. He is widely credited with reinventing the art of off-spin bowling, most notably with the introduction of the “carrom ball,” a delivery bowled with a flick of the middle finger and thumb. The carrom ball became his signature weapon and a testament to his creative approach to the game. His ability to outthink batsmen, combined with his technical skills, made him a force to be reckoned with in subcontinental conditions, where he claimed the majority of his wickets. He took 383 of his 537 Test wickets on Indian soil and became a cornerstone of India’s dominance at home alongside fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Despite his success, Ashwin’s career was not without its challenges. Injuries and questions about his effectiveness overseas often cast a shadow over his achievements. However, his resilience and determination to improve ensured that he continued to evolve as a cricketer. One of his most iconic performances came during the 2021 Sydney Test against Australia, where he batted for more than 40 overs with a hamstrung Hanuma Vihari to save the match. That innings, played through immense physical pain, remains a testament to his grit and commitment to the team’s cause.

Ashwin’s decision to retire mid-series is not without precedent. Indian cricket has seen similar moments with legends like MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble, who both stepped away from Test cricket under unexpected circumstances. While Dhoni retired after a series loss in Australia in 2014, Kumble called time on his career midway through a home series against the same opponents in 2008. For Ashwin, the timing of his decision seems to reflect his deep understanding of his own journey. He has often spoken about the importance of enjoying the process rather than fixating on results, a philosophy that has guided him throughout his career.

Off the field, Ashwin’s multifaceted personality has added to his appeal. An engineer by training, he has often spoken about the influence of his upbringing in shaping his outlook on life and cricket. His curiosity and intellect have found expression in various ways, from his popular YouTube channel, where he shares insights on cricket, to his autobiography, “I Have The Streets”, which offers a candid look at his journey. Ashwin has also been a strong advocate for playing within the rules of the game. His decision to run out non-strikers who back up too far, a move often criticised under the guise of the “spirit of cricket,” reflects his belief in fairness and adherence to the laws.

Tributes poured in from across the cricketing world as news of Ashwin’s retirement spread. The BCCI called him “a name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation.” Rohit Sharma, reflecting on Ashwin’s contributions, described him as a “big match-winner” whose impact on Indian cricket would be remembered for generations. Fans and former players alike took to social media to share their memories of Ashwin’s career, with many highlighting his role in India’s greatest Test victories.

Ashwin’s decision to step away from international cricket marks the end of an era, but his passion for the game remains undiminished. He has already confirmed his intention to continue playing club cricket and participating in the IPL.