'End culture of adjournments': Prez flags delay in rape case verdicts

New Delhi: In a poignant address on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the urgent need for reforms in India’s judicial system, particularly in dealing with heinous crimes such as rape. She also called for a change in 'culture of adjournments' in the judiciary. Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary held at Bharat Mandapam, Murmu criticised the persistent delays in court decisions, which she argued undermine public faith in the judicial process.



The President pointedly remarked that when judicial outcomes for severe crimes like rape emerge only after a generation has elapsed, it fosters a perception of insensitivity within the judicial system. "When court decisions in a heinous crime like rape come after a generation has passed, the common man feels that the judicial process lacks sensitivity," Murmu said. Her comments underscored a broader concern regarding the longstanding pendency and backlog of cases, which she deemed a major challenge facing the judiciary.

Murmu called for an overhaul in what she described as a 'culture of adjournments' that prolongs legal proceedings. She suggested that programs like special Lok Adalat weeks, designed to expedite the resolution of cases, should be organised more frequently to alleviate the backlog. “All stakeholders have to find a solution by giving priority to this problem,” Murmu emphasised, urging a collective effort to address the issue.

The President also expressed concern about the disparity in how justice is perceived and administered. She noted that individuals with resources often evade consequences for their crimes, while victims are left living in fear, as though they have committed some offence themselves. Murmu highlighted the plight of impoverished individuals from rural areas, who, she said, are deterred from seeking justice due to the mental and financial burdens involved in the legal process. “They become a participant in the justice process of the court only under great compulsion,” she noted, emphasising the need for reforms to make the system more accessible and compassionate.

Murmu also introduced the concept of “Black Coat Syndrome,” drawing a parallel to the well-known “White Coat Hypertension” phenomenon observed in medical settings. She explained that the stress associated with courtrooms often impairs individuals’ ability to effectively present their cases. This heightened anxiety, she argued, further complicates the pursuit of justice for ordinary people.

In her address, Murmu called upon every judge and judicial officer to uphold the principles of dharma, truth, and justice. She emphasised that district courts, being the first point of contact for many citizens, play a crucial role in shaping the public perception of the judiciary. “Providing justice to the people through the district courts with sensitivity and promptness and at a low cost is the basis of the success of our judiciary,” she asserted.

Murmu also discussed the need for enhanced coordination among the judiciary, government, and police to address challenges related to evidence and witnesses. She reiterated the importance of maintaining faith in the justice system, a value deeply rooted in the country’s tradition.

Despite the progress made in improving judicial infrastructure, training, and human resources at the district level, Murmu acknowledged that much remains to be done. She advocated for the establishment of local justice systems akin to decentralised governance structures, which could help achieve the ideal of justice for all.

Additionally, Murmu highlighted the need for continued attention to the health and education of children of incarcerated women and for rehabilitating juvenile delinquents. Her speech also celebrated the increased representation of women in the judiciary and marked the 75th anniversary of the Supreme Court.

The conference, which was attended by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, concluded with Murmu unveiling the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court, symbolizing a renewed commitment to judicial excellence and reform.