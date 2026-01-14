Encroachments, illegal mining in Aravallis severely impacted air quality, climate regulation

New Delhi: Encroachments, deforestation, illegal mining and urban infrastructure expansion in the Aravalli ranges have severely impacted groundwater recharge, biodiversity, air quality and climate regulation, according to a study. Extensive diversion of forestlands, particularly around Sariska and Bardod Wildlife Sanctuaries prior to the 1980s, led to a substantial decline in native forest cover, fragmenting critical wildlife habitats and water catchments, it noted. The research, Eco-restoration of the Aravalli Landscape, was undertaken by Sankala Foundation with support from the Embassy of Denmark in India and the Haryana State Forest Department. The study adopted an integrated approach to addressing ecological degradation in the Aravalli region, linking environmental sustainability with biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, livelihood security and human rights.

The Aravalli Range, one of the oldest mountain systems globally, is a critical natural barrier and life-sustaining ecosystem for the National Capital Region (NCR) and the Indo-Gangetic Plains of India. "However, this fragile ecosystem, spanning over four states and 29 districts, home to over 50 million people, is under severe threat due to deforestation, unsustainable land use, including rapid urbanisation, and widespread land degradation and desertification," said the report launched on Wednesday by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. "Encroachments, deforestation, illegal mining, and urban infrastructure expansion have severely impacted groundwater recharge, biodiversity, air quality, and climate regulation in this fragile ecosystem and have weakened the Aravalli's capacity to act as a green barrier, accelerating desertification and threatening the ecological stability of the northern plains," the study read. The Sankala Foundation's initiative addresses these challenges through a site-specific, evidence-based, and community-inclusive ecological restoration model of a pilot area of four villages in the Aravalli belt of Gurugram, focusing on the southern part of the district. The study aims to create a replicable eco-restoration framework that integrates scientific analysis, community participation, and adaptive governance.

The study found that forest patches in the project area are highly degraded, fragmented, and invaded by species such as Prosopis juliflora, Lantana camara, and Parthenium hysterophorus. These invasive species have significantly suppressed native biodiversity and altered ecological functions. "All villages report complete reliance on groundwater for irrigation. This overdependence has contributed to the depletion of natural aquifers and adversely affected forest health. A substantial proportion of households (over 43 pc) rely on forests for firewood, medicinal plants, and fodder. Women play a key role in NTFP collection and resource management. However, alternative livelihoods remain limited," it added. The study noted that semi-arid climate, rising temperatures, and scattered rainfall make restoration both urgent and complex. Ecosystem-based adaptation measures such as afforestation and water retention are essential for climate resilience. The proposed eco-restoration model offers a robust framework for rehabilitating degraded forest patches in urbanising regions of the Aravalli range. "This framework sets out a phased, adaptive approach, beginning with comprehensive baseline assessments, moving through targeted restoration measures, and culminating in long-term monitoring and policy integration," it said.