Encounter kills terrorist in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

They said a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel was injured in the operation in Hoowra area of the south Kashmir district.

"01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Though the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is yet to be established, a video purportedly of the militant, minutes before his killing has surfaced in which he identifies himself as Adil Majeed Lone, associated with al-Badr outfit.

"My name is Adil Majeed Lone. I am a resident of Hoowra village of Kulgam district, associated with al-Badr outfit. I have been working with them for a long time," the terrorist says in the video, brandishing a pistol.

An Army official said the joint operation was launched by the army and police in the area during the night.

"The area was cordoned, contact established and firefight ensued. 01xTerrorist eliminated along with the recovery of 01xPistol & other war like stores," the Army said.