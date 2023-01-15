Encounter in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.



Based on a specific input about presence of terrorists in Redbugh area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, which retaliated.

The exchange of fire was underway, but there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.