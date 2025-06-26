Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, a police official said. The exchange of fire occurred at a forest in Abhujmaad when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres, he said. Intermittent gunfight was underway, the official added.