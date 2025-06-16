Embassy continuously monitoring situation, engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure safety: MEA

New Delhi: Amid the Iran-Israel conflict, the Centre on Monday said the Indian Embassy in Tehran was continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety while also relocating them to safer places in some cases. The Ministry of External Affairs' statement read, "The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety." The statement continued, "In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow. Separately, the Embassy is in touch with community leaders regarding welfare and safety."

The Indian embassies in Israel and Iran have issued advisories on their X handles in view of the situation. "ADVISORY In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," the Indian Embassy in Iran's post on X read.