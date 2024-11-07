Elgar Parishad case: court allows Gautam Navlakha to travel to Delhi

Mumbai: A special court here on Thursday allowed activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to travel to Delhi to meet his sister.

The Supreme Court granted bail to the activist in May this year. One of the bail conditions was not to leave the city without the permission of the trial court.

Navlakha had approached the special NIA judge Chakor Bhaviskar, presiding over the case, seeking permission to visit Delhi for two months to meet his sister.

The court said he shall provide his mobile number with a video call facility to the National Investigation Agency which is probing the case.

Navlakha was also asked to deposit his passport with the court and furnish his travel details.

Of the 16 accused in the case, seven persons are currently in jail. Stan Swamy, a tribal rights activist, died while in judicial custody, while the rest are out on bail.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claim triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.