Electronic manufacturing stocks jump 6 pc as Budget hikes outlay to Rs 40,000 cr

New Delhi: Shares of electronic manufacturing companies rose up to 6 per cent after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed to increase the outlay on electronics manufacturing to Rs 40,000 crore in 2026-27.

The stock of Syrma SGS Technology jumped 5.95 per cent to Rs 806.35, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd climbed 4.21 per cent to Rs 10,885, and Kaynes Technology India rose 3.82 per cent to Rs 3,608.90 apiece on BSE.

In addition, PG Electroplast's shares increased by 2.59 per cent to Rs 561.75 per piece, DCX Systems rose 2.06 per cent to Rs 180.95, and Cyient DLM's by 1.04 per cent to Rs 379.70 apiece on the bourse.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said high-tech tool rooms will be established at two locations to give a push to capital goods manufacturing.

The move comes amid a massive thrust by the government to increase electronics manufacturing in the country.

The mobile manufacturing segment witnessed a nearly 30-fold increase in production value, rising from Rs 18,000 crore in FY15 to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in FY25.

iPhone exports from India have reached Rs 2.03 lakh crore in 2025, almost double the Rs 1.1 lakh crore Apple exported in calendar year 2024.

Mobile phone production in the country is expected to reach about Rs 6.76 lakh crore, comprising exports over USD 30 billion, or about Rs 2.7 lakh crore, by the end of the current fiscal year.

As of August 2025, 10 semiconductor manufacturing and packaging projects have been approved in the country with a cumulative investment of around Rs 1.6 lakh crore in six states.