‘Election not fair’: Opposition rejects credibility of Bihar verdict

New Delhi: After the results of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Opposition mounted a fierce attack on the Election Commission and the BJP-led NDA, alleging “vote chori on a gigantic scale” and describing the verdict as the outcome of an election that was neither free nor fair. Leaders across the INDIA bloc called the mandate “surprising”, “unnatural”, and “tainted by collusion”, while simultaneously urging introspection within their own ranks.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the first to react, saying the Mahagathbandhan “could not achieve victory in such an election that was not fair from the very beginning.” In a post on X, he expressed gratitude to voters who backed the alliance but asserted that the larger outcome raised fundamental questions. “This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy,” he wrote, reiterating that the Congress and the INDIA bloc would conduct an in-depth review and make more effective efforts to “save democracy”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed this sentiment, saying the party respects the people’s verdict but will not stop resisting forces “engaged in weakening democracy by misusing constitutional institutions.” He assured party workers that there was “no need to feel discouraged”, adding that Congress would leave “no stone unturned” in raising public awareness and would continue the struggle to protect the Constitution “with dedication, courage and truth”.

The sharpest charge came from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who declared that the Bihar verdict reflected “vote chori on a gigantic scale—masterminded by the PM, the HM and the Election Commission.” He said the Congress would renew its campaign to protect democratic institutions with “even greater strength”.

Within the broader INDIA bloc, similar allegations were levelled. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of playing a “crucial” role in shaping the outcome, noting that the trends closely matched predictions earlier voiced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot claimed the Election Commission “colluded” with the ruling party, alleging that cash benefits—including Rs 10,000 transfers to women—continued during the model code of conduct, undermining the poll’s fairness.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav again pointed to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the “game” played through the exercise had distorted the electoral landscape. AAP’s Sanjay Singh reiterated his earlier warnings on the EC’s “biased role”.

The criticism extended beyond the Congress-Samajwadi-AAP axis. CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya called the outcome “extremely unnatural”, arguing that the results bore “the scars of the SIR of electoral rolls all over it”. He alleged an “unprecedented money transfer operation amounting to Rs 30,000 crore” among beneficiaries, in violation of election ethics and the model code. Bhattacharya noted that his party won two seats, narrowly lost a third by 95 votes, and recorded close to 3 per cent vote share. He said the party would undertake a thorough analysis and continue working to defend constitutional democracy.

Even as Opposition parties levelled accusations against the Election Commission and the ruling alliance, several voices within the INDIA bloc stressed the need for introspection. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called for serious self-assessment of the alliance’s failures. Mumtaz Patel, daughter of the late Ahmed Patel, said the Congress’ repeated setbacks stemmed from an over-centralised leadership disconnected from ground realities. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, in a broader strategic message, urged the Opposition to strengthen outreach to women voters, noting that no alternative could be built without them.