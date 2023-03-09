Election Commission team arrives in Karnataka to review preparations for assembly polls

A team of Election Commission officials led by the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday arrived in the city to assess the readiness for assembly elections in the state.

The team comprising election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, where assembly elections are due by May.

After reaching the state capital, the team held a meeting today at the Vikasa Soudha with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena and other officers.

It will interact with the representatives of various political parties to seek their suggestion, opinion and complaints.

The team will also attend an international conference on 'Inclusive Elections and Elections Integrity' here, which will see participation of election commissioners of various democratic countries.

On March 10, the EC will hold a meeting with the deputy commissioners of all the districts regarding the preparation being made for the upcoming elections.

Later, the EC will inaugurate an exhibition on elections, before flagging off LED vehicles meant for voter awareness.

The election commissioners will hold a press conference on March 11 before flying back to Delhi.