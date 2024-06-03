Election Commission prepares for vote counting amid opposition concerns

New Delhi: As the nation awaits the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, significant political drama unfolds. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has dismissed opposition claims and demanded evidence to support their allegations regarding the election process. This comes as the Election Commission of India prepares for a rare press conference on the eve of vote counting.

Repolling is being conducted at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur constituencies of West Bengal, following reports from returning officers and observers. Meanwhile, the BJP and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) secured landslide victories in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, respectively, continuing their dominance for another term.

On June 2, leaders from the INDIA opposition bloc met with the full bench of the Election Commission, urging strict adherence to guidelines on June 4, including the declaration of postal ballot results before those from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Amid these developments, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has raised serious doubts about the credibility of exit polls. Speaking at a press conference, Yadav invoked Mahatma Gandhi's "do or die" call, suggesting that the youth are ready to sacrifice themselves for the country's future. He questioned the reliability of exit polls, which predict a comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA, accusing the agencies of creating a favorable atmosphere for the BJP.

Yadav criticized the BJP's policies, asserting they are incapable of safeguarding the nation. He claimed that the public, inspired by Gandhi's call, was prepared for a new freedom movement to secure their future. "The youth are tying 'kafan' (shroud) over their heads and saying 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola'," he declared.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asserted that the INDIA bloc's victory would be a triumph for the nation and its people. He shared results from an internal survey suggesting strong performance for the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, challenging the BJP's projected success.

Yadav also accused exit poll agencies of bias, alleging they were involved in booth management for the BJP. He called for the Election Commission to address revised polling percentages and ensure robust security for opposition party agents during vote counting, fearing potential intimidation tactics by the BJP.

Highlighting various grievances against the BJP, Yadav blamed the party for disrupting peace, increasing crime against women, and causing economic distress through policies like demonetization and GST. He criticized the BJP's handling of farmers' issues and accused the government of corruption, particularly in the context of electoral bonds and vaccine distribution.

Exit polls on Saturday suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to secure a third term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to achieve a substantial majority in the Lok Sabha elections. As the nation awaits the final results, political tensions remain high, with both sides preparing for the outcome.