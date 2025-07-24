Election Commission begins process of holding Vice-Presidential polls

NEW DELHI: Moving swiftly after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Vice President on Monday, the Election Commission has begun the process of holding the vice presidential election.

The poll authority said on Wednesday that it has started constituting the electoral college comprising MPs of both Houses of Parliament. Both elected and nominated members are eligible to vote in the vice presidential election.

It is also finalising the returning officer and assistant returning officers.

“On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule to the office of the Vice President of India will follow as soon as possible,” the EC said.

In a surprise move, Dhankhar quit his post on the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament, citing health reasons. His term was to end on August 10, 2027.

The Union Home ministry on Tuesday formally notified the resignation of Dhankhar from the office of the vice president.

The Election Commission of India, under Article 324, is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President. The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the rules made thereunder, namely- The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

Major pre-announcement activities which have already been started include: Preparation of Electoral College which consists of elected as well as nominated members of Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha, finalisation of Returning Officer/ Assistant Returning Officer(s); and Preparation and dissemination of Background Material on all the previous Vice-Presidential Elections.

According to Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the vice president occurring due to his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise, will be held “as soon as possible” after it falls vacant.

The person elected to fill the vacancy will be entitled to hold office “for the full term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office”.

From the day the notification is issued, “calling the electoral college to vote”, and till the day of the poll, a period of 30 days is stipulated.

A person cannot be elected as the vice president unless he is a citizen of India, has completed 35 years of age and is qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha. A person is also not eligible if he holds any office of profit under the Centre or a state government or any subordinate local authority.

The ruling NDA has a comfortable edge in the vice presidential elections. The vice president is elected by the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, where nominated members of the Upper House are also eligible to cast their vote.

The 543-member Lok Sabha has one vacant seat—Basirhat in West Bengal—while there are five vacancies in the 245-member Rajya Sabha.

Of the five vacancies in the Rajya Sabha, four are from Jammu and Kashmir, and one from Punjab. The effective strength of both the Houses together is 786 and the winning candidate will require 394 votes, considering that all eligible voters exercise their franchise.

In the Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA enjoys the support of 293 of the 542 members. The ruling alliance has the support of 129 members in the Rajya Sabha, assuming that the nominated members vote in support of the NDA nominee, which has an effective strength of 240. Thus, the ruling alliance has the support of 422 members.

Article 66 (1) of the Constitution provides that the vice presidential election shall be held in accordance with the system of Proportional Representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

In this system, the elector has to mark preferences against the names of the candidates.

The vice president is the second-highest constitutional office in the country. He serves for a five-year term but can continue to be in office, irrespective of the expiry of the term, until the successor assumes office.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar is set to vacate the Vice President Enclave soon and is reported to have declined appointment requests from several opposition leaders.

Dhankhar, 74, had shifted to the newly-constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House Complex in April last year. The enclave was constructed as part of the Central Vista development project.