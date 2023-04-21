Elder brother of Atiq Ahmad gang member arrested in Uttar Pradesh

The elder brother of an alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on him has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Abdul Wali is the elder brother of Abdul Kavi, an accused in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Wali was arrested on Thursday near Minhajpur village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

There was information that Wali was trying to surrender in court. He was arrested before that, the SP said, adding the arrested accused was wanted in several cases registered at Sarai Akil police station.