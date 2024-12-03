Eknath Shinde rushed to hospital in Thane after no improvement in health

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was taken to a hospital in Thane after his health showed no signs of improvement, according to sources on Tuesday. Medical professionals have recommended a thorough health evaluation. Shinde has reportedly been battling a throat infection and fever over the past week.

Upon exiting the hospital, Shinde briefly addressed reporters, stating that his health was "all good."

The Shiv Sena leader had traveled to his native village in Satara district last Friday, during which time speculation arose about his dissatisfaction with the progress of the new government. While in the village, he reportedly developed a high fever, prompting the recent hospital visit.