Eight killed in firecracker manufacturing unit explosion in Andhra, CM Naidu orders probe

Visakhapatnam: Eight people, including two women, were killed and at least seven others injured in a powerful explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The explosion occurred around 12.45 PM at Kotavuratla village and the injured were shifted to hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

In a post on 'X', he said: "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a factory mishap in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected".

He also said, "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

"Eight people, including two women, died and seven others were injured in the fire accident," Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha told PTI.

The blast ripped through the licensed crackers manufacturing unit functioning under an asbestos roof, where 15 people were reportedly present. Charred body parts were scattered around, making identification difficult, an eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, postmortem of the five deceased is underway at a local hospital in Narsipatnam and three more at Anakapalle district hospital, said an official statement.

Out of the six injured persons referred to King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag, four have recovered, while two remain in critical condition. Two more are recovering at a Narsipatnam hospital, it said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed grief over the blast and directed officials to ensure proper medical care to the injured.

He offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and directed Home Minister Anitha and district officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured, an official release said.

Naidu also ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked officials to submit a report to him.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to each of the deceased family.

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed shock and urged the government to support the victims.

He asked his party leaders to extend all possible assistance.