Effective corporate governance necessary for long-term sustainable growth: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said effective corporate governance is necessary for long-term sustainable growth and inclusive development of the country.



Addressing a group of Indian Corporate Law Service probationers of the 2021 and 2022 batches who had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said they act as regulators of the corporate world.

"As you step into your roles, always remember that your actions will have a significant impact on the industrial and governance ecosystem of the country. You should maintain integrity while you navigate your way through the framework of corporate governance," Murmu said, addressing them.

She said good corporate governance is of great relevance and significance today.

"It would be your duty to ensure that companies are managed in the best interests of shareholders and other stakeholders. Through efficient governance models, you must ensure that the corporate entities follow an ethical culture and respect the rights of stakeholders," the president said.

Murmu said effective corporate governance is also necessary for long-term sustainable growth and inclusive development of the country.

"Various regulations are in place in our country to ensure that enterprises follow good corporate governance practices. You must do hard, smart and sincere work to enforce these regulations for the larger good of the citizens," she said.

Murmu asked the civil servants to work with a sense of responsibility towards the citizens of the country.

"The expertise in the Companies Act or knowledge of financial laws is fundamental for your efficient functioning. You must also imbibe a spirit of service towards the nation and its people," the president said.

She said the country will be hosting the G20 Summit, which showcases India's rising stature at the global level, in a few days.

"You must be proud that you will be contributing in a big way in the efficient and transparent functioning of India's corporate sector. The world is looking upon India and you have to live up to the expectations of the country," Murmu said.