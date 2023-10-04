ED 'targeting' Sanjay Singh for raising Adani matter in Parliament alleges AAP

The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has "targeted" its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

The party was reacting to the ED raids on the premises of MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

"Sanjay Singh kept on raising questions on the issue of Adani and this is why the raids are being conducted at his residence. The central agencies found nothing earlier and won't find anything today either. First, they conducted raids at the residence of some journalists yesterday and today, raids conducted at Sanjay Singh's residence," AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said.

Sanjay Singh's father Dinesh Singh said they are cooperating with the ED.

"The ED is doing their job. I don't know the exact time but around 7.30 am they came to conduct raids...I told ED officials they can conduct raids until late at night, we don't want them to visit again and again," he said.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Singh had demanded a probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.

US-based firm Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani Group had engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations.