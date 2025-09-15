ED summons former MP Mimi Chakraborty, actor Urvashi Rautela in betting app case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former parliamentarian Mimi Chakraborty and Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the betting platform 1xBet, according to official sources. Chakraborty has been directed to appear before investigators at the agency’s Delhi office on September 15, while Rautela has been asked to join the inquiry the following day.

The investigation has already drawn in several high-profile figures. On September 4, former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was questioned for nearly eight hours by the ED in the same matter. Earlier in August, ex-India player Suresh Raina was also examined regarding the alleged financial irregularities tied to illegal betting operations.

The federal agency is investigating a wider network of online betting applications accused of cheating users and investors of crores of rupees and evading substantial tax liabilities. Officials note that the Union government has already moved to ban real-money online gaming through recent legislation.

Data presented in Parliament shows 1,524 blocking orders were issued between 2022 and June 2025 against betting and gambling sites. Market analysts estimate nearly 22 crore Indians use such platforms, with about half being active participants, in an industry valued at over $100 billion and growing at nearly 30 per cent annually.