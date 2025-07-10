ED searches against Karnataka Congress MLA in FEMA case

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Karnataka Congress MLA SN Subba Reddy and some others in a FEMA probe linked to alleged possession of undisclosed foreign assets, official sources said.

At least five premises in Bengaluru, including that of the Bagepalli legislator, are being covered under section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The probe pertains to allegations of undisclosed foreign assets of Reddy(59), and his family members.

Some deposits allegedly held by the MLA in foreign banks, investment in purchase of vehicle and immovable properties in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Germany etc. are under the scanner of the ED, the sources said.

The MLA, who represents Bagepalli assembly seat is in Chikkaballapura district, could not be contacted for a comment immediately.