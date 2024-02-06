ED raids vendetta politics, attempt to divert attention from dharna over Bengal's dues: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday denounced the coordinated ED searches in West Bengal as "vendetta politics" and a "desperate manoeuvre" by the BJP to divert attention from the TMC's ongoing dharna demanding clearance of the state's dues.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning started simultaneous searches at multiple places in West Bengal, including residences of some state officers, in connection with its investigation into alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, officials said.

Senior TMC leader Shashi Panja asserted, "This is an attempt to divert public and media's attention from the TMC's ongoing dharna demanding clearance of state's dues. This is a clear example of vendetta politics."

However, the West Bengal BJP dismissed these allegations as "baseless".

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya stated, "The reality is that the TMC is deeply mired in corruption, with nearly every leader facing corruption allegations."

Senior TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee, Jyotipriyo Mallick and Anubrata Mondal have been arrested by the central agencies in various corruption cases.

Recently, the central agencies have also conducted searches at various locations, including the residences of Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, in connection with recruitment in municipalities.

The TMC is staging a dharna near the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the Red Road area of central Kolkata to press for its demand for immediate clearance of West Bengal's dues by the Centre. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in the sit-in on February 2 and 3, while other party members will continue it till February 13.