ED raids at 12 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra in Rs 750 crore Input Tax Credit fraud case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted fresh searches in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Maharashtra as part of a "fake" GST invoices generation case to the tune of Rs 750 crore, official sources said. At least a dozen premises in the three states were raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The case pertains to generation of Rs 750 crore "fake" Input Tax Credit (ITC) involving shell entities and unauthorised financial channels in Jharkhand. The investigation stems from the arrest of a "key mastermind" of the case Shiva Kumar Deora. He was chargesheeted last month following his arrest in May 2025, the sources said. The current searches are being undertaken based on "credible evidence" that indicates involvement of several individuals and firms in laundering "proceeds of crime". The ED had conducted the first round of searches in this case in May.