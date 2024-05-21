ED opposes Hemant Soren's interim bail for campaigning

In a recent update, the Enforcement Directorate has responded to the Supreme Court opposing the interim bail plea of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Soren has been in judicial custody since his arrest by the agency in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Until May 17, the bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was handling Soren's petition challenging a Jharkhand High Court judgment that dismissed his plea against the ED's arrest. Today, the matter is listed for consideration of Soren's interim bail plea for campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections before a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma.

The Enforcement Directorate argues against granting Soren interim bail for campaign purposes, stating that such a move would open the floodgates for all incarcerated politicians to seek similar treatment. According to the ED, the right to campaign is neither fundamental, constitutional, nor legal. Granting 'special treatment' to Soren would set a precedent that no politician can be arrested and held in judicial custody. The agency accuses Soren of misusing state machinery to obstruct the investigation and filing false cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against officials.

The ED contends that Soren was involved in the illegal acquisition and possession of properties, which are proceeds of crime. Various statements recorded under the PMLA establish his involvement in the acquisition of land in a concealed manner.

Moreover, the ED argues that Soren's only legal recourse at this stage is to challenge the order rejecting his bail application before the High Court. As long as the order remains unchallenged, he cannot seek release.

Soren was arrested on January 31 by the ED in connection with an alleged land scam in Jharkhand, where he is accused of being the primary beneficiary of fraudulently acquired land. Since his resignation as Chief Minister, he has been in custody.