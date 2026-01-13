ED moves SC seeking CBI probe against Mamata govt

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Supreme Court of India under Article 32 of the Constitution, alleging obstruction and interference by the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a search operation linked to the I-PAC coal scam probe.

In its plea before the apex court, the ED has sought directions for an independent inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation, arguing that a neutral central agency is required given the alleged involvement of the state executive.

In its petition, the ED has alleged that its officers faced intimidation while conducting searches at the Kolkata office of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a political consultancy associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress. According to the agency, the Chief Minister arrived at the premises during the operation, accompanied by senior party leaders, and confronted the officials present at the site. The Central agency has further claimed that certain documents were removed from the premises during the raid, which it said hampered the investigation and compromised the integrity of the search. The ED has alleged that the Chief Minister’s presence at the site had a chilling effect on officers and prevented the agency from discharging its statutory duties independently.

The petition also refers to what the ED describes as repeated non-cooperation and obstruction by the state administration. Prior to moving the apex court, the agency had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection and appropriate directions in connection with the same incident. However, the hearing before Justice Suvra Ghosh could not take place due to bedlam caused by overcrowding the courtroom. The matter was adjourned and is listed for hearing on January 14.

Separately, the West Bengal Police has registered an FIR against ED officials in relation to the search operation.

The Trinamool Congress, which recently had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, has rejected the ED’s allegations, contending that the raid on I-PAC was aimed at accessing confidential election strategy material. The party has maintained that the action was politically motivated and intended to disrupt its electoral preparations, and has also moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the agency’s actions.