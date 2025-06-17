ED issues fresh summons to Vadra

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to businessman Robert Vadra for questioning in a money laundering case linked to UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari, official sources said on Monday.

Vadra, 56, has been asked to appear before the federal agency on June 17 to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He had skipped an earlier summons for June 10, citing flu-like symptoms

and undergoing a COVID-19 test. His lawyer had stated Vadra was not evading the probe and was willing to cooperate before or after his scheduled travel abroad later this month.

The ED is expected to question Vadra before filing a chargesheet in the case, which alleges that Bhandari bought and renovated a London property—12, Bryanston Square—in 2009, using funds allegedly provided by Vadra. Vadra has denied any ownership of the property, calling the probe a “political witch hunt”.

Bhandari fled India in 2016. Earlier this month, a UK court rejected India’s plea to appeal his discharge in an extradition case.

Vadra is under ED scrutiny in two other money laundering cases related to land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan.