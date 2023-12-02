ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against AAP MP Sanjay Singh In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

In a fresh development in the Delhi excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case. Last month, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of the AAP leader till December 4, 2023 in the case after which Singh moved a trial court seeking bail in the matter. He was arrested by the ED Oct 4.

