‘ED filed closure reports in 49 PMLA cases over last 10 years’

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted closure reports in 49 cases over the past decade before special courts handling anti-money laundering matters, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, stated that these cases fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “Between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2025, the Directorate of Enforcement has taken up 5,892 cases for investigation under PMLA,” he said.

Chaudhary informed the House that 1,398 prosecution complaints — including 353 supplementary chargesheets — were filed before PMLA special courts during this period. “Out of these, charges have been framed in 300 prosecution complaints, which include 66 supplementary chargesheets,” he added.

The minister further noted that the courts have so far issued eight conviction orders, covering 15 individuals, in cases prosecuted under PMLA. However, no reasons were provided for the closure of the 49 cases.

Responding to a question on cases where chargesheets were yet to be filed, trials had not commenced, or prosecutions had been closed, Chaudhary laid out the figures but did not elaborate on case-specific details.

Under the framework of PMLA, proceedings are initiated only after a predicate offence — booked under the Indian Penal Code, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, or other laws — has been acknowledged. Judicial rulings have held that if such a predicate offence is quashed or dismissed, the associated money laundering case stands terminated automatically.