ED director summoned by Delhi court over failure to provide legible copies of documents to accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court has summoned Enforcement Directorate Director Rahul Navin over the agency's failure to provide legible copies of documents to accused in a Rs 88 crore money laundering case connected to a SEBI-related cheating and fraud matter. Additional Sessions Judge Aparna Swami directed Navin to appear before the court on March 26, and give in writing the status of documents to be provided to the accused persons.

The judge passed the order in the case against Unickon Securities Pvt Ltd and its promoters after Enforcement Directorate (ED) Deputy Director Dipin Goyal submitted before the court that "the copies which are supplied to the accused persons are the best possible copies available with the department." The judge also noted the delay in the matter and absence of the ED's counsel during the hearing on January 25, the date of the order. "In view of the submissions and the delay in the matter with regard to providing of the legible copies as seen from the order sheets dated March 28, 2024, this court deems it appropriate to direct the Director of ED along with the Investigating Officer to appear in the court and give in writing the status of documents to be provided to the accused persons," the judge said.