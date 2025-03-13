MillenniumPost
ED conducts raids in gold smuggling case involving Karnataka actor, others

BY Agencies13 March 2025 1:15 PM IST
New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in Bengaluru and some other places as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged gold smuggling racket in which an actor was arrested by the DRI in Karnataka, official sources said.

A case has been field under the Prevention of Money laundering Act, taking cognisance of a recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case in which actor Ranya Rao was arrested, the sources said. Multiple locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are being searched, they said.

