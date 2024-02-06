ED challenges FIR by Hemant Soren in Jharkhand High Court

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Jharkhand High Court to challenge the First Information Report (FIR) filed against its officials. The complaint was lodged by JMM chief and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who alleged “harassment” under the Scheduled Tribe/Scheduled Caste (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Following Soren’s complaint in Ranchi, the investigative agency filed a petition in the high court on February 3.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand High Court is scheduled to hear Soren’s petition against his ED arrest on February 12.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had directed Soren to approach the Jharkhand High Court first and declined to entertain his plea against the ED’s arrest related to an alleged money laundering scam. During the court proceedings, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Soren, highlighted that the matter involves the arrest of a chief minister. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also representing Soren, argued that the court possesses concurrent powers to adjudicate the case.

However, the Supreme Court emphasised that high courts are constitutional courts, and Soren must initially approach the Jharkhand High Court. Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The ED claimed to have recovered cash exceeding Rs 36 lakhs and documents related to the illegal possession of at least 12 land parcels by the former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader. The ED asserted that Soren was knowingly involved in activities associated with the acquisition, concealment, possession, and use of proceeds of crime.

The agency contends that Soren violated Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was subject to arrest under Section 19 of the same act. The ED maintains that the 8.5-acre land parcels are considered criminal proceeds, as Soren allegedly acquired and occupied them illegally.