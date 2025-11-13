ED arrests Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Manoj Gaur, MD of realty company Jaypee Infratech Ltd, in a money laundering case probe linked to alleged fraud with home buyers, official sources said on Thursday. The businessman was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The investigation against him pertains to a case of alleged cheating of home buyers, the officials said.