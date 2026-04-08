ECI roll revision pushes voter deletions past 90 lakh

Kolkata: Data released late Monday by the Election Commission of India on district-wise voter breakup shows that of around 60 lakh names placed “under adjudication” before nearly 700 judicial officers, 27,16,393 have been struck off—taking total deletions to 90,83,345 as of April 7.



Earlier, 63,66,952 names were removed in the final electoral roll published on February 28. With over 27 lakh more deletions during adjudication, the cumulative figure has crossed 90 lakh.

Murshidabad recorded the highest deletions from the adjudication list alone, with 4,55,137 names removed. Added to 2,93,822 deletions in the February 28 list, the district’s total exclusions stand at 7,48,959.

North 24-Parganas, however, has the highest overall deletions across both phases. The district saw 3,25,666 names struck off during adjudication; combined with 12,60,096 earlier deletions, the total rises to 15,82,762—the highest among all districts.

South 24-Parganas recorded a combined deletion figure of 10,91,098, while Malda saw 2,39,375 names deleted during adjudication, taking its total to 4,59,530.

Notably, key South Bengal districts such as North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Nadia—together accounting for a significant share of deletions—have an estimated Matua population of around 40 per cent. Political observers believe the scale of deletions in these areas may affect sections of refugee communities who migrated from Bangladesh and could potentially impact the BJP’s vote base.

Other districts with notable exclusions include East Midnapore, where total deletions stand at 1,65,345. Kolkata alone accounts for 6,97,160 deletions across both phases, reflecting the scale of revision in urban as well as border districts.

The poll body said over 58 lakh names were deleted as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) voters in the draft list published on December 16, 2025, during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). This was followed by nearly five lakh removals in the February 28 final list, after which 60,06,675 voters were placed under adjudication.

Of these, data for 59,84,512 voters has been released. While cases of the remaining 22,163 have been disposed of, they are awaiting electronic signatures from judicial officers. Once completed, deletions may rise further, even as some names could be added in the second phase.

The 27,16,393 voters deleted during adjudication can approach the appellate tribunal seeking inclusion. However, sources indicated their chances of being restored before the forthcoming Assembly elections are slim unless directed otherwise by the apex court.