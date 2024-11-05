EC transfers Maharashtra DGP

Vinay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A fortnight before the poll-bound Maharashtra votes to elect a new Assembly, the Election Commission on Monday directed the state government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect after complaints from political parties, including the Congress, sources said.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, had alleged that the senior IPS officer was biased towards the ruling Mahayuti alliance and that fair polls would not be possible if she was in the top post.

The poll body directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla’s charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre. The chief secretary was also directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by Tuesday afternoon for appointment as DGP, the sources said.

During a recent review meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned officials to not only be impartial and fair but also ensure that they are perceived as non-partisan while carrying out their duties.

On October 29, Kumar had expressed concern over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra and asked DGP Shukla to ensure a strict clampdown on such incidents.

The recent killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique led to a political furore. He was shot dead by three gunmen in Bandra East on October 12.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have welcomed the Election Commission’s move to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect.

Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20.

“The Election Commission has taken the right decision. Such persons should not continue in the post,” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.

“It was absolutely inappropriate to keep her in the position and grant her extensions. It’s a positive development that the EC moved to remove her. Her tenure in the state had already come to an end,” the former Union minister said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who was present at the media briefing, also welcomed the EC’s decision on Shukla.

Briefing reporters in Nagpur, state Congress president Nana Patole said his party had approached the EC three times seeking Shukla’s transfer, citing her alleged role in tapping phones of opposition politicians, and asked why it took so long for the poll body to take the decision.

He requested the EC to ensure Shukla is not given any election-related duties.

“Shukla used to support the BJP and had tapped phones of opposition leaders and we had filed complaints against her. We had been continuously demanding from the state government not to give important posts to such an officer,” the Congress leader said.

However, (Deputy Chief Minister) Fadnavis and (CM) Shinde gave her an “illegal” extension of two years and made her DGP for their own electoral interest, Patole alleged.

“Hence, we had complained to the Election Commission and it took cognizance of our complaint. But, the question arises why it took so long,” the Congress leader said while thanking the EC for its decision.

The DGPs of West Bengal and Jharkhand were transferred immediately after the announcement of elections there, Patole said.

“Why it took so long for the Election Commission to transfer Maharashtra DGP Shukla?” he asked. On Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s decision to stay away from the November 20 Assembly polls, Pawar said nobody from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has anything to do with Jarange’s decision.

“We are pleased to hear that Manoj Jarange has decided to withdraw from the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Had he chosen to continue his campaign, it could have inadvertently benefited the BJP in the election process. Therefore, we wholeheartedly welcome his decision,” he said.