EC top brass interacts with chief poll officers of 5 states going to elections next year

New Delhi: Election Commission top brass on Thursday held one-on-one interaction with chief poll officers of five states where assembly polls are due next year to assess their readiness and understand their problems.

Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry -- where polls are due next year -- are also among the states where the first phase of all-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list will take place in the coming days.

In a statement, the poll authority said it interacted one-to-one with the chief electoral officers (CEOs) of poll-bound States/UT of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal.

The chief electoral officers of the five states were in the national capital along with CEOs of other states for a two-day meet on review of SIR preparedness.

The Commission also directed the CEOs to finalise their preparations for the SIR in their respective states and Union territories.

After the presentations by senior officers of the EC on the SIR process, queries raised by the CEOs were also clarified, the poll body said.