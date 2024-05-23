EC to BJP, Congress: Avoid divisive rhetoric on caste, religion, language

New Delhi: The Election Commission, on Wednesday, issued a stern warning to both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress. The Commission urged both parties to refrain from campaigning that could potentially stir up divisions based on caste, community, language, or religion.



The Commission said that the diverse socio-cultural landscape of the country should not be compromised for electoral gains. It pointed out to BJP president J P Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge that the statements made by their star campaigners often set a narrative that could have damaging effects beyond the election period.

In response to the replies they had submitted to the notices served to them on April 25, the Commission stated that “technical loopholes or extreme interpretations of other political party’s utterances” do not absolve the parties and their campaigners from the fundamental responsibility of ensuring their content is corrective to the ongoing discourse “and not further plummeting the quality of campaign discourse”.

The Commission reminded both parties of the model code provisions, which prohibit any activity that could exacerbate existing differences or incite hatred or tension between different castes, communities, religious groups, or linguistic groups. The notice was served to Nadda following allegations from the Opposition that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered a divisive speech in Banswara, Rajasthan. In his response, Nadda defended that the BJP’s star campaigners’ statements were based on facts intended to reveal the “mal intent” of the Congress.

Nadda also informed the Commission that the Congress and the INDIA bloc have started opposing India as a nation, its identity, and its original Hindu religion in pursuit of vote-bank politics. However, the Commission dismissed Nadda’s defence as “not tenable”, instructing him and his party’s star campaigners to abstain from religious and communal campaigning. It also urged the BJP to avoid campaign speeches that could potentially divide society.

The Commission expects the BJP, as the ruling party at the Centre, to align its campaign methods with the practical aspects of India’s composite and sensitive fabric.

The Commission had also served a similar notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to respond to the complaints lodged by the BJP against him and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi concerning their remarks.

The Commission dismissed Kharge’s defence as well and instructed the party to refrain from politicising defence forces and making potentially divisive statements about the socioeconomic composition of the armed forces. This was in reference to comments made by top Congress leaders on the Agnipath scheme.

The Commission also advised the Congress to ensure that its star campaigners and candidates do not make statements that could falsely imply that the Constitution may be abolished or sold.

The Commission requested the presidents of both national parties to issue formal notes to their star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise caution, and maintain decorum.

The Commission reminded both Nadda and Kharge that elections are not just about winning, but also an opportunity for political parties to present their best selves to the voting community for them to experience, emulate, and build hopes on.

“The second part constitutes the more precious heritage of Indian elections and our electoral democracy and this should not be allowed to be weakened by anyone, including your party,” it said.

The Commission stated that political parties are responsible for nurturing leaders for the country for the present and future. They cannot afford to be lax in enforcing discipline and conduct among their members in the high-stake electoral space, especially with reference to senior members.

While serving the notices, the Commission invoked provisions (Section 77) of the Representation of the People Act to hold party presidents accountable as the first step to rein in star campaigners.

The Commission stated that while individual star campaigners will continue to be held responsible for their speeches, the Commission will address party chiefs “on a case-to-case basis”.