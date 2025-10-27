MillenniumPost
EC to announce dates for nationwide SIR today

BY Mpost Bureau27 Oct 2025 12:49 AM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission is likely to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list on Monday evening, officials said.

While the invite only mentions that the EC would hold a press conference at 4.15 pm, the officials said it is about intensive revision of electoral rolls.

The poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.

