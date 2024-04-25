EC starts examining complaints against PM

New Delhi: The Election Commission is reportedly scrutinising allegations regarding a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan. In his address, Modi implied that a Congress victory could lead to the reallocation of wealth to the Muslim community, referencing a statement by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh about the minority’s entitlement to the nation’s resources.



Following the speech, the Congress and the CPI-M independently called for the Election Commission’s intervention. The Congress claimed the remarks, made in Banswara, were inflammatory, harmful, and singled out a specific religious group.

CPI-M’s general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, echoed these concerns in a social media post, advocating for the Commission to acknowledge the complaint and initiate action against Modi and his party, the BJP. He also called for the filing of an FIR.

Congress representative and lawyer Abhishek Singhvi highlighted the situation as a critical test for the Election Commission, suggesting that failure to act could damage its reputation and neglect its constitutional responsibilities.