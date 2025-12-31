EC revises UP SIR schedule; draft list on Jan 6

Lucknow: The draft voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh will now be published on January 6 instead of December 31. The Election Commission has revised the schedule for the exercise.

Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh Navdeep Rinwa said the timeline for SIR has been modified. He said the period for filing claims and objections to the draft voter list will now run from January 6 to February 6.

According to the revised programme, the notice stage, along with the disposal of claims and objections related to enumeration forms, will continue from January 6 to February 27. The final voter list will be published on March 6.

The SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh was completed on December 26. Official data shows that the number of voters in the state has reduced significantly following the revision.

Before the SIR, Uttar Pradesh had 15 crore 44 lakh registered voters. As per figures available till December 26, the names of 2.89 crore voters have been removed from the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission data indicates that 1.26 crore voters have permanently shifted outside Uttar Pradesh. About 45.95 lakh voters have died. Around 23.32 lakh names were found to be duplicates, while 84.20 lakh voters were categorised as missing. Election officials said the revision exercise was carried out to ensure accuracy and transparency in the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections.