EC rejects Jairam Ramesh's allegations

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's plea for a week's extension to provide evidence supporting his allegations against Union Minister Amit Shah has been denied by the Election Commission (EC). Ramesh now has until 7 PM today to submit his response, including evidence that Shah allegedly intimidated district officers ahead of tomorrow's vote counting.

The EC, stating it had received no complaints from any district magistrates or officials, rejected Ramesh's request for more time. "Your allegation that attempts have been made to influence the District Magistrates of around 150 Parliamentary Constituencies, who are also the ROs/DEOs, has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process, scheduled for tomorrow," the Commission noted.

In its response, the EC emphasized the lack of any reported undue influence from district magistrates. "No DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by you. Therefore, the Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for a time extension," the letter read.

Failure to respond by the stipulated time would lead the EC to presume Ramesh has no substantial evidence, and it would take appropriate action, the letter added.

Following the election's conclusion on Saturday, Ramesh accused Shah, the BJP's chief strategist, via a post on X, of pressuring district magistrates. "So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is... Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch," Ramesh wrote.

In response, the EC requested Ramesh to provide evidence, stating it had received no such complaints. "You being a responsible, experienced and very senior leader of a National Party must have made such public statement, just before the day of counting, based on facts/ information you believe to be true," the EC stated.

The EC requested details of the 150 DMs allegedly contacted by the Home Minister, along with the factual basis for Ramesh's information. Given until 7 PM yesterday, Ramesh had sought additional time, which the EC declined.

"As you are aware, the process of counting of votes is a sacred duty cast upon every RO and such public statements by you tend to put an element of doubt and thus, deserves to be addressed in the larger public interest," the EC concluded.