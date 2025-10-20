EC reactivates its economic intelligence panel after six-year gap

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has revived its economic intelligence panel after six years to strengthen its campaign against the use of money, liquor, and drugs to influence voters in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

The Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI) convened in New Delhi on Friday for the first time since 2019 to coordinate strategies among enforcement agencies and central police forces. The committee, initially constituted in 2014 ahead of the general elections, had met regularly until 2019 but remained inactive thereafter, officials said.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi attended the meeting, which aimed to prepare a “comprehensive roadmap” to tackle illicit inducements during elections.

The 17-member committee includes major agencies such as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, Financial Intelligence Unit–India (FIU-IND), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). It also draws participation from security and regulatory bodies, including the CISF, CRPF, BSF, SSB, RPF, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Airports Authority of India, and Department of Posts.

During the meeting, agencies presented reports on current measures and future plans to curb the flow of cash and freebies during the elections. The EC directed all departments to strengthen coordination and share intelligence on economic offences to ensure inducement-free polls in Bihar.