Kolkata: The Election Commission made Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms (EFs) available online from Friday night and aims to assist voters who are away from their homes or working outside the state during the revision period. The forms can now be accessed through the website https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in and the ECINET app. Meanwhile, the Commission has issued show-cause notices to eight Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and filed FIRs against five Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for alleged irregularities in conducting the SIR, following complaints that some BLOs were distributing forms from fixed locations instead of through mandatory door-to-door visits. According to Commission sources, the BLAs against whom FIRs have been lodged were pressuring BLOs for handing over enumeration forms in the name of dead voters. The office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Saturday stated that FIRs EC launches online SIR forms; FIRs filed against 5 BLAs, 8 BLOs show-caused may be lodged against any Booth Level Officer (BLO) found deliberately tampering with enumeration forms or acting under the influence of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from any political party.

The Commission on Saturday floated a helpline number 033-22310850 for lodging complaints against BLOs allegedly indulging in favouritism. On receipt of any complaint, the concerned BLO will be questioned and cautioned. If he continues to err in executing his duties, then a departmental enquiry may be ordered. As per the Commission’s guidelines, individuals opting for online submission must first download the enumeration form and fill it up. The elector’s mobile number must be linked to their voter record or email ID; otherwise, the online form cannot be submitted. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, which can be used to log in to the Commission’s website. The applicant must then select the state and enter their EPIC card number. If the name does not match the records, the person must contact the Booth Level Officer for assistance. With the BLO’s help, the applicant can re-enter the mobile number, receive a new OTP, and log in again to complete the process.

After logging in, three options will appear: the applicant must first enter their own name, then their father’s or mother’s name as per the 2002 SIR list, or select the option indicating no parent’s name is available. Next, the applicant must fill in the name of the Assembly constituency, serial number, and part number. An OTP will then be sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar; upon entering it, the enumeration form will be submitted. A photo and e-signature must be attached to the form, and after submission, electors can download and print a copy of the completed form. The ECI has further directed that any instance of a BLO delegating the distribution of enumeration forms to a third party — including relatives, friends, or political acquaintances — will be treated as a serious breach of conduct. BLOs started door-to-door distribution of forms across Bengal on Tuesday, while the online rollout, which was scheduled for the same day, was delayed due to technical issues.The ECI had cited website malfunctions that disrupted access and slowed form availability, causing procedural delays for both voters and BLOs. These operational challenges have particularly affected residents of former enclaves, many of whom continue to face documentation-related difficulties in securing inclusion on the electoral roll. Describing the response to be “good”, officials at the CEO said that with the online facility now active, the Commission expects smoother processing of voter enumeration in the coming days. Over 4.17 crore Enumeration Forms were distributed in the state till Saturday evening.